Audit denounces French soccer boss Le Graët for harassment

PARIS (AP) — A government audit says Noël Le Graët no longer has legitimacy to remain as French soccer federation president because his management style and behavior toward women are “incompatible with the exercise of his functions.” The 81-year-old Le Graët is currently under judicial investigation for alleged sexual and “moral” harassment as part of a probe being carried out by a special police unit dedicated to crimes against individuals. An audit by the General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research concludes that Le Graët’s behavior toward women was inappropriate. It says, “Mr. Le Graët no longer has the necessary legitimacy to manage and represent French soccer.”

