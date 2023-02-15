DeSantis signs migrant relocation, election fraud bills
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed bills to expand his migrant relocation program and enhance the prosecutorial power of his election police unit. The Republican governor approved the bills on Wednesday. One of the new laws creates a dedicated program in the governor’s office for migrant relocations and specifies that the state can transport migrants located anywhere in the country. The other clarifies that the statewide prosecutor has authority to prosecute election crimes in federal and state races. Both laws further key components of DeSantis’ conservative agenda ahead of his expected White House run. Democrats have criticized the legislation as politically motivated.