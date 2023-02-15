Hit by pandemic, small Mexican airline Aeromar shuts down

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The small Mexican airline Aeromar has announced it is closing down due to financial problems. The regional carrier operated 21 routes in Mexico and flew to McAllen and Laredo in Texas and Havana, Cuba. Aeromar said in a statement Wednesday that it had not been able to recover from the global downturn in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The airline operated a fleet of about ten ATR turboprop airplanes. Aeromar was the second Mexican carrier to go broke as a result of pandemic. In 2020, the low-cost carrier Interjet ceased operations.

