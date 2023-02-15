Mahomes adds another Super Bowl comeback to his ledger

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Big Super Bowl comebacks have gone from rarities to frequent occurrences thanks to Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Mahomes led Kansas City to its second Super Bowl title in four seasons when the Chiefs rallied from 10 points down at the half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. The first championship for Mahomes also required a second-half rally against San Francisco in the 2019 season. Brady is the only other quarterback to engineer two double-digit comebacks in the Super Bowl, doing it in the 2014 and ’16 seasons. Before that, no team had ever rallied from at least 10 points down in the second half to win a Super Bowl.

