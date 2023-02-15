Michael Kors channels ‘70s New York chic for latest line

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Kors honored the original influencers in his life Wednesday with his Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The designer brought ’70s nostalgia with New York sophistication to a show packed with celebrities including Katie Holmes, Gloria Steinem, Kate Hudson and Mindy Kaling. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also sat front to see Kors’s collection. Kors incorporated fringe, crystal pendants and dramatic bell bottom trousers. Kors says the line was inspired by women who were powerful as came of age in the 1970s, including Steinem, Tina Turner, Jane Fonda as well as his mother. Actor Molly Ringwald tells The Associated Press that she appreciated the inclusivity of Kors’ designs at the show.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.