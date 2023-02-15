New Hampshire settles 1st sex abuse claim through state fund

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Attorneys who represent 40 clients alleging abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center say they’ve settled their first claim under the $100 million settlement fund the state established as an alternative to litigation. Attorney Anthony Carr said Wednesday the settlement involved a male client who was physically and sexually assaulted at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly the Youth Development Center, in the 1970s. His firm plans to pursue claims through the settlement for its other clients as well, but the state still faces more than 700 lawsuits filed by other attorneys.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.