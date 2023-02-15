Town can’t refuse Amazon offer despite Duvall opposition

Actor Robert Duvall was one of more than 100 speakers at a northern Virginia town’s council meeting opposing a proposed $550 million data center from Amazon. The Town of Warrenton voted 4-3 early Wednesday morning to approve a special use permit for Amazon, despite Duvall’s opposition. The 92-year-old actor lives on a farm in Fauquier County, which surrounds the town. He received a standing ovation from attendees at the conclusion of his remarks. The northern Virginia region is home to the world’s largest concentration of data centers, which are needed to support modern internet use. As data centers have expanded, community opposition has increased, and neighbors have expressed concern over noise and other environmental issues.

