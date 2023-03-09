Biden budget vs. House GOP: Values on display in debt fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s federal budget is a statement of his values. It’s a governing philosophy that believes the wealthy and large corporations should pay more taxes to help stem deficits and lift Americans toward middle class stability. For his chief critics, led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the budget is the arena where they intend to challenge Biden with values of their own. Republicans want to slash the social safety net, trim support for Ukraine and end so-called “woke” policies. It’s a blueprint for the summer showdown over the raising the debt ceiling. The battle ahead will define Biden and the political parties ahead of the 2024 election.

By LISA MASCARO and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.