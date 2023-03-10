2 LA police officers shot by parolee released from hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles police officers shot by a wanted parolee have been released from the hospital and a third is in stable condition. Police say the two officers went home Thursday, a day after being wounded during a confrontation. The officers are all members of a K-9 dog-handling unit. They were called in to help find 32-year-old Jonathan Magana. Police say they tracked him to a room in an unfinished living space and fired gas to force him out but instead he opened fire. The wounded officers were pulled to safety. Magana was later found dead at the scene. Officials are working to determine how he died.

