EU agrees better energy efficiency Green Deal rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union member countries and negotiators from the EU Parliament have agreed on a provisional deal aimed at reducing energy consumption across the 27-nation bloc. Under the agreement, EU countries must achieve the goal collectively, to ensure a reduction of consumption of at least 11.7% compared with the forecasts for 2030 that were made three years ago. The deal, which is part of the EU’s plans to become climate neutral by 2050, must be formally adopted by the Parliament and the Council, which brings together government ministers from each member state.

