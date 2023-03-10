IS claim attack on senior Taliban governor in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for killing the governor of Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province in a suicide bombing at his office. The governor and two others died in the attack Thursday in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. The Islamic State group later in the day claimed responsibility for the assault, naming the attacker as Abdul-Haq al-Khorasani. The group’s statement, posted by its news agency Aamaq, said Khorasani passed through all security measures to enter the official building and carry out the attack.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.