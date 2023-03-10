Maryland panel OKs time limit end on sex abuse lawsuits
By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A key panel of Maryland lawmakers has voted to end the state’s statute of limitations for when lawsuits can be filed against institutions related to child sexual abuse. The Maryland Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee voted 10-1 on Friday to send the bill to the Maryland Senate. The vote is significant, because the measure has passed the Maryland House of Delegates in recent years, only to stall in the Senate. Currently, people in Maryland who say they were sexually abused as children can’t sue after they reach the age of 38.