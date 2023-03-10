Patient, crew survive N. Carolina medical helicopter crash

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (AP) — A patient and three crew members have survived a medical transport helicopter crash in North Carolina Thursday evening. WLOS-TV reports Macon County Sheriff Brent Holbrooks says the helicopter was traveling to Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, when it crashed around 7 p.m. The patient and crew were transported to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment of minor to moderate injuries. Investigators were examining the wreckage to determine the cause of the crash. Erlanger Health System in Tennessee, which operates LIFE FORCE medical transport helicopters, has confirmed the crash and says it is the first in the program’s 34-year history.

