Syria’s Aleppo airport resumes flights days after airstrike

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The head of Syria’s civil aviation says flights at the international airport in Aleppo have resumed, three days after it was put out of service by a suspected Israeli airstrike. The official told a pro-government radio station that flights to and from the airport of Syria’s largest city resumed Friday morning after works to fix the damage was completed. Since the Feb. 6 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 50,000 people, including over 6,000 in Syria, the airport has been a main entry point for jets carrying aid into the war-ton country.

