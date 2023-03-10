Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv officials say Ukraine’s capital has restored most of its power supply as the country again responds swiftly and defiantly to the latest Russian barrage targeting the country’s critical infrastructure. In what has become a familiar Russian tactic since the fall, the Kremlin’s forces bombarded Ukraine from afar on Thursday while the ground battles in the country’s east largely remained mired in a grinding stalemate. Kyiv’s military administration said power and water were restored on Friday, but about 30% of consumers still were without heating. In another sign of normality quickly returning, Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland made an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

By KARL RITTER and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV Associated Press

