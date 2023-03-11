French citizens protest anew against Macron’s pension plan

PARIS (AP) — Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 are holding more protests. Union leaders hoped for a sizable turnout that will persuade the government to back down. The nationwide rallies and marches on Saturday are the second round of protests in four days against Macron’s pension reform proposals and the seventh round since January. Macron’s refusal to accept union leaders’ request for a meeting has fed the determination of protesters, a union leader said ahead of the Paris march. He said the president’s rebuff amounted to “giving the finger” to the unions. Turnout for morning protests in several cities was lower than the demonstrations held Tuesday.

