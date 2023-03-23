Abortion-rights supporters prevail in New Hampshire House

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — In a victory for abortion-rights supporters, the Republican-led but closely divided New Hampshire House has rejected multiple bills to further restrict abortion access while also approving legislation to protect it. Lawmakers were evenly split Thursday on whether to repeal the state’s ban on abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy. That bill was tabled, but the House also voted to remove the penalties associated with the ban and to explicitly affirm the right to an abortion before 24 weeks. It also rejected a bill that would have effectively banned abortion altogether and another that would have required a waiting period for those seeking abortions.

