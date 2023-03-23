Philippines confronting Chinese diplomats over sea disputes

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says Filipino diplomats are expected to unleash protests over China’s aggressive behavior in the South China Sea when they meet with Chinese officials Friday. Recent incidents include a Chinese coast guard ship targeting a Philippine coast guard ship with a powerful military laser last month. A Chinese delegation led by Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has been holding two days of talks since Thursday with Philippine counterparts led by Foreign Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro to review overall relations. The sides will focus on their territorial disputes Friday. The South China Sea looms as a potential flashpoint in Asia and has become a sensitive front in the rivalry between China and the United States.

