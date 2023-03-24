Brazil’s Bolsonaro turns in undeclared jewels to authorities

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A representative of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday has handed a set of diamond jewelry over to a state bank, as ordered by a government watchdog and amid investigations into the president’s involvement in bringing the jewels from Saudi Arabia. The state bank Caixa Economica Federal received the box of precious stones at one of its branches in capital Brasilia, the bank’s press office told The Associated Press. The representative also turned in firearms Bolsonaro received as a gift from authorities in the United Arab Emirates, according to the federal police’s press office. A federal watchdog on Wednesday gave Bolsonaro five days to hand over the precious stones and guns that he had received while president.

