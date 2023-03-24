Indigenous artists help skateboarding earn stamp of approval

PHOENIX (AP) — For years skateboarding was branded as a hobby for rebels or stoners in city streets, schoolyards and back alleys. Those days are long gone. Skateboarding, which has Indigenous roots connected to surfing, is an Olympic sport and boasts numerous competitions across the U.S and abroad. And on Friday, the U.S. Postal Service is issuing stamps that laud the sport — and what Indigenous groups have brought to the skating culture. The agency is debuting the “Art of the Skateboard” stamps at a Phoenix skate park, featuring designs from Indigenous artists. The stamps underscore the prevalence of skateboarding, especially in Indian Country where the demand for skate parks is growing.

