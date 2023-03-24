Suspected tornado touches down in northern Texas

DECATUR, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a suspected tornado touched down in north Texas as a storm system moving eastward threatens to spawn tornadoes in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. Emergency Management Coordinator Cody Powell of Wise County says the tornado struck in county’s southwest near the Parker County line Friday morning. Powell said homes, trees and power lines were damaged, but that he had no reports of injuries. National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Stalley said damage was also reported in northern Parker County and investigators will determine whether a tornado is confirmed. The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center has forecast possible tornadoes in eastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi and western Tennessee.

