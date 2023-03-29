Calls mount for Taliban to free girls’ education activist

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top US diplomat says the Taliban must free detained Afghanistan activists, following the arrest of a girls’ education advocate. Matiuallah Wesa, the founder and president of Pen Path, a local nongovernmental group that travels across the country with a mobile school and library, was arrested Monday. The US charge d’affaires for Afghanistan said late Tuesday that Wesa and others should work unhindered as their voices reflect the will of the people. A government official said Wesa’s actions were “suspicious” and the system had a right to bring him in.

