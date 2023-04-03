2 charged in killings linked to NYC nightclub robberies

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have arrested two men in connection with two killings that investigators believe were part of a series of druggings and robbings of Manhattan bar and nightclub patrons by criminal groups. The assaults last year left the city’s nightlife scene on edge. Police say they have charged Jacob Barroso of New Britain, Connecticut, and Robert Demaio of the Brooklyn section of New York with murder, robbery and other crimes. Barroso was arrested Saturday and Demaio on Monday. They’re accused in the killings of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger, whose deaths were ruled the result of “drug-facilitated thefts” by the medical examiner. Barroso’s lawyer says they will fight the charges. Demaio’s attorney says he only had a minimal role.

