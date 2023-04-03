Group steers Swiss billionaire’s money to liberal causes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Berger Action Fund is a nondescript name for a group with a rather specific purpose: steering the wealth of a Swiss billionaire, Hansjörg Wyss, into the world of American politics and policy. As a foreign national, Wyss is prohibited from donating directly to candidates or political committees. But his influence is still broadly felt through millions of dollars routed through a network of nonprofit groups that have invested heavily liberal causes and candidates. Such groups don’t have to disclose the source of their funding — or many details about how they spend it.

