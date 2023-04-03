Gunmen kill 2 police in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants in Pakistan shot at the country’s police force in a volatile northwestern province overnight, killing two officers. Officials said Tuesday that two officers were on their way on motorcycle for protection duty at a mosque during the special night prayers in the holy month of Ramadan. They said the gunmen opened fire on the officers when they slowed at a turn, killing them on the spot in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Two attacks last week in the same province that killed four officers and wounded six were claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

