Macron heads to China for delicate talks on Ukraine, trade

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will muster all his diplomatic adeptness and political acumen on a three-day state visit to China where the war in Ukraine will be front and center. Macron is expected to warn China against sending weapons to Russia and instead ask that the country use its influence to support peace efforts. Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war, but has also stressed its “no-limits friendship” with Russia. Trade will also be a major focus of the visit. Macron asked the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, to join him for a meeting with Xi. Some NGOs have called on Macron to put human rights at the heart of his talks with Chinese authorities.

By SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press

