Donald Trump’s arraignment day a throwback for news outlets

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours of breathless news coverage of Donald Trump’s arraignment represented history for the country — and a throwback for news outlets. It recalled better days for cable news, through two presidential campaigns and two impeachments, when Trump coverage meant big ratings and big earnings. Through two days this week, the arraignment offered a little news, a lot of speculation and aerial footage of Trump traveling, by plane and motorcade. Broadcast and cable news outlets devoted much of Tuesday afternoon to the coverage. Much of it amounted to trying to read facial expressions and the body language of the former president, who was quiet throughout the proceedings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.