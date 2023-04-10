Australian lawmaker breaks ranks to support Indigenous Voice

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A senior lawmaker has split from Australia’s opposition party leadership by supporting a proposal to create a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Australians are expected to vote in a referendum this year on whether to create the elected group to advocate Indigenous interests to Parliament. Julian Leeser resigned as the conservative Liberal Party’s shadow attorney-general and shadow minister for Indigenous Australians on Tuesday so he could advocate for creating the Voice. As a member of the Shadow Cabinet, Leeser had been obliged to oppose the constitutional change. He said he still supports his party and its leaders.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.