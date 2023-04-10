Jury holds key to fate of $1 billion transmission project

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A battle over a $1 billion transmission line that won regulatory approvals only to be rebuked in a referendum now comes down to nine regular folks. In a rare move, a judge ordered a jury trial to weigh in on a complicated constitutional matter — whether developers have a vested right to complete the 145-mile (233-kilometer) project. The constitutionality of the statewide referendum depends on the jury’s decision on the narrow vested rights issue. Attorneys delivered opening statements Monday, and testimony will last several days. The judge seated 11 jurors altogether. That includes two alternates.

