Mexico migrant protest sees brief closing of El Paso bridge

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A protest by some migrants led U.S. Customs and Border Protection to briefly close the Paso Del Norte International Bridge linking El Paso, Texas and the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez. A CBP spokesperson said  the force “took precautionary steps and initiated port hardening measures after a large group formed at the base of the crossing on the Mexican side.” Vehicular traffic was closed for about three hours, and pedestrian traffic was reduced. The migrants were apparently frustrated with difficulties in using the online app to apply for U.S. asylum hearings.

