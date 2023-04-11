Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. died from accidental overdose

NEW YORK (AP) — A report from the New York City medical examiner’s office has found that Frank Vallelonga Jr., an actor who appeared in the Oscar-winning movie “Green Book,” died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine. The 60-year-old Vallelonga was found dead in November on a sidewalk in the Bronx. A 911 caller reported seeing his body near a factory. Vallelonga was the son of one-time Copacabana bouncer Frank Vallelonga Sr., known as Tony Lip, who was portrayed by Viggo Mortensen in the 2018 film. Frank Vallelonga Jr. played a relative of Mortensen’s character in the movie.

