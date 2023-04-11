Armenia, Azerbaijan forces clash; at least 7 soldiers killed
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Military forces from Armenia and Azerbaijan have clashed along the border, and at least seven soldiers were killed, according to the defense ministries of both countries. The clash on Tuesday follows months of tensions over the blockage of the only road connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave in Azerbaijan. Armenia’s Defense Ministry says Azerbaijan fired on soldiers who were performing unspecified engineering work near the Armenian village of Tegh, about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the border. Azerbaijan says it was Armenian soldiers who opened fire. Four Armenian soldiers were reported killed and three from Azerbaijan.