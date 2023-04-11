Biden celebrating diplomacy, his ancestry on trip to Ireland

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking a journey of diplomatic and family celebration. He left Washington Tuesday morning on his way to Northern Ireland to help mark the 25th anniversary of what’s known as the Good Friday Agreement, which helped end decades of deadly sectarian bloodshed in that country. The U.S. helped negotiate the agreement, signed on Good Friday in April 1998. Biden is of Irish descent and will also visit the Republic of Ireland in part to reconnect with distant relatives on his first trip back there as America’s president. The Democratic president also will address the Irish Parliament during his four-day trip.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, COLLEEN LONG and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

