Cambodia deports 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Police in Cambodia say 19 Japanese men detained in January on suspicion of taking part in phone and online scams have been deported to their homeland. A national police spokesperson says the group boarded a chartered flight organized by the Japanese government at Phnom Penh International Airport. Tokyo police have reportedly obtained arrest warrants for the 19 Japanese on suspicion of running phone scams from Cambodia targeting people in Japan. Such scams typically involve educated workers from other countries who are lured with job offers with promises of high earnings but then are forced to participate in schemes that cheat people over the internet.

