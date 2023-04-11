Former Kansas police officer pleads guilty to sex assaults

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas police officer has pleaded guilty to several sexual assaults under a plea deal in which he must serve at least 20 years in prison. Todd Allen pleaded guilty Monday to 12 felony sex crimes and five breach of privacy charges. Sentencing is set for May. The assaults occurred while Allen was a Hutchinson police officer. Prosecutors said Allen wasn’t on duty when he assaulted the victims after stopping cars and interrogating them about drugs. Court documents said there were 10 victims, all female. He resigned from the police force in 2019 and then worked as a security guard at a medical center.

