GOP’s Moreno joins race to unseat Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Wealthy Cleveland business owner Bernie Moreno has joined the 2024 race to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. The 56-year-old Republican auto dealer filed paperwork Monday. It’s his second attempt at the office after briefly running in the crowded 2022 Republican primary field for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Brown is one of just three Democratic senators up for reelection next year in a state won by former President Donald Trump. Republicans are eyeing the seat as one of their top opportunities for a pickup in 2024. Already challenging Brown is Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan, whose family owns baseball’s Cleveland Guardians.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.