GOP’s Moreno joins race to unseat Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Wealthy Cleveland business owner Bernie Moreno has joined the 2024 race to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. The 56-year-old Republican auto dealer filed paperwork Monday. It’s his second attempt at the office after briefly running in the crowded 2022 Republican primary field for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Brown is one of just three Democratic senators up for reelection next year in a state won by former President Donald Trump. Republicans are eyeing the seat as one of their top opportunities for a pickup in 2024. Already challenging Brown is Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan, whose family owns baseball’s Cleveland Guardians.