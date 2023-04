Key lawmakers win access to mishandled classified docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has begun sharing with a bipartisan group of lawmakers known as the Gang of Eight classified documents found in the possession of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence. That’s according to five people familiar with the matter. Top lawmakers, including Sen. Mark Warner, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, had for months been asking the Justice Department to provide access to the documents — or at least an assessment of what was in them — so that Congress could gauge the potential national security harm.

By ERIC TUCKER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press

