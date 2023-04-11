Leaning on faith, Louisville mourns victims of mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Many in Louisville turned to their faith for impromptu church services hours after a gunman killed five of his co-workers at Old National Bank downtown and wounded eight others. It was the day after Easter, and many went to cry and light candles. They asked God why, on this holiday of rebirth, they must mourn so much death. Hundreds gathered at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where victim Joshua Barrick was an active member. His family sat in the front pews. Fellow congregants hugged them and wept. Police say the 25-year-old gunman opened fire around 8:30 a.m. Monday while livestreaming on Instagram. Barrick and four of his co-workers were killed: 63-year-old Tommy Elliott, 64-year-old Jim Tutt Jr., 45-year-old Juliana Farmer, and 57-year-old Deana Eckert.

By CLAIRE GALOFARO, BRUCE SCHREINER and BEATRICE DUPUY Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.