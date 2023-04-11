Swiss lawmakers pick apart Credit Suisse woes ahead of deal

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s parliament is opening a special session to scrutinize the state-imposed takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by rival UBS. Lawmakers on Tuesday also could consider strengthening the legal arsenal to better gird against financial blowups. The legislative debate could run up to three days, with expectations that lawmakers will voice and need to iron out disagreements over the $3.25 billion merger of the country’s two biggest banks. The deal to rescue long-troubled Credit Suisse marks a thunderclap for a country that prides itself on its finesse and acumen in finance. Lawmakers are expected to raise concerns about thousands of expected job cuts and discuss accountability for long-troubled Credit Suisse’s collapse.

