U.N calls for massive international support to Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed for “massive international support” for Somalia as he visited the East African country that is facing the worst drought in decades. He said Somalia is facing humanitarian difficulties even as it combats a serious terrorism threat. The U.N secretary-general was given a red carpet welcome complete with a guard of honor as he was received at the main international airport by Somalia and U.N officials. Food security experts say life remains “extremely critical” for more than 6 million hungry people in Somalia’s historic drought. The country also faces insecurity as it battles thousands of fighters from al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.