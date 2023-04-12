Why new grads shouldn’t fear a recession

Massive tech layoffs, bank failures and a potential U.S. recession could throw a wrench in the plans of 2023 graduates — in the same year federal student loan payments are expected to resume and accrue interest. But throughout all of this uncertainty, new graduates, even those with student loans, shouldn’t panic. Not only can new grads create a strong plan for their student debt in any economy, but this article will explore what borrowers can do — with or without a job — to stay on top of their student debt.

