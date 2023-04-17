Protestors force play to be stopped at world snooker champs
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
The Crucible Theatre’s famous green baize has turned orange at the world snooker championship after a protestor interrupted a match by jumping on the table and releasing a packet of powder. It caused play to be suspended with concerns regarding whether the table can be used again. Two “Just Stop Oil” protesters invaded snooker’s most famous arena shortly after play began in two matches in the evening session. On one table where Robert Milkins and Joe Perry were playing, a man leapt onto the table, scattered the balls and threw orange dye over one half of the baize as boos and jeers came from the audience.