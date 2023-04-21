Sculptures, artifacts returned to Peru in LA ceremony

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States has returned several Peruvian antiquities, including the intricate knot-work artifacts known as khipus, in a ceremony at the Los Angeles consulate. Friday’s brief event follows pressure in recent years to have museums, universities and governments worldwide return cultural pieces to their home countries and tribal nations. The items returned included two khipus from a private art gallery and several sculptures that were seized in an investigation 15 years ago. Khipus are intricately knotted and colored sets of cords that experts believe were used by the Incas to count and keep records.

