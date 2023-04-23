21 bodies dug up in cult investigation of pastor in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police say 21 bodies have been discovered so far on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death. More shallow graves are scheduled to be dug out Sunday, the Malindi sub-county police chief said. The deceased are believed to be followers of pastor Paul Makenzi, who was arrested last week over links to cultism. Fifteen emaciated people were found when police raided his property and four of those later died.

