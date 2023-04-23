Canada suspends consular services in Sudan amid crisis

OTTAWA, Canada (AP) — Canada has suspended its consular services in Sudan, saying a rapidly deteriorating situation has made it impossible to safeguard the safety and security of its staff in the capital city of Khartoum. Hundreds have been killed and thousands injured in just 10 days after power-sharing negotiations between the country’s armed forces and its paramilitary troops rapidly deteriorated. “The situation in Sudan has rapidly deteriorated making it impossible to safeguard the safety and security of our staff,” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement. Canadian diplomats will temporarily work from a safe location outside of the country.

