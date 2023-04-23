Fire breaks out at Disneyland’s Tom Sawyer Island attraction

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — An area of the Disneyland resort in California has reportedly caught fire. KABC-TV reports the fire broke out Saturday night during the “Fantasmic” show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of the resort in Anaheim. KABC reports the Anaheim Fire Department there have not been any injuries reported. The extent of the fire damage was not immediately known. KABC reports Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book.

