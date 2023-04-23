Probe ordered after Florida shooter fires at delivery driver
By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor has ordered an investigation into shots being fired at a couple who mistakenly turned onto the wrong property in a Fort Lauderdale suburb. A Broward County state attorney says he wants Davie police to turn over their reports. The department decided not to charge anyone in the case, but didn’t consult prosecutors. No one was injured in the April 15 shooting. The couple whose care was fired on was making a grocery delivery when they turned into the wrong driveway. The shooter says he fired after the car ran over his foot. The couple denies that.