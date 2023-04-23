Slotkin’s Senate run may complicate Dems bid to retake House

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — In campaign 2024, Democrats are looking to find a successor for one of their top House candidates as they try to retake the majority in the House. Elissa Slotkin, a three-term congresswoman from the Lansing, Michigan, area, is running to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Slotkin’s candidacy may be good news for the effort to protect Democrats’ fragile Senate majority. But it’s complicating the party’s bid to win back control of the House. Democrats need to gain just five seats to return to power, but it’s not clear whether anyone else can repeat Slotkin’s success in one of the most competitive districts in the country.

