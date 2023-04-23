Small earthquake rumbles upstate New York
ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (AP) — A minor magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook parts of upstate New York. There were no immediate reports of significant damage from the earthquake on Sunday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at 2:10 p.m. with an epicenter about 10 miles south of Watertown. People reported feeling a weak to moderate earthquake across hundreds of miles, including in neighboring Ontario, Canada, and in Syracuse to the south.