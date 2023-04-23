Small earthquake rumbles upstate New York

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (AP) — A minor magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook parts of upstate New York. There were no immediate reports of significant damage from the earthquake on Sunday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at 2:10 p.m. with an epicenter about 10 miles south of Watertown. People reported feeling a weak to moderate earthquake across hundreds of miles, including in neighboring Ontario, Canada, and in Syracuse to the south.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.