Anxiety knocks regional banks, shares slump

Anxiety about a rush of withdrawals by customers of regional banks continues to roil the financial sector as PacWest Bancorp attempted to calm investors investors overnight with its shares plunged 45%. PacWest said early Thursday that it has been approached by several potential partners and investors about a deal and that talks are ongoing. It said that it has not experienced out-of-the-ordinary deposit flows following the failure and sale of First Republic Bank after a modern day bank run. The anxiety over stability and possible flight of depositors wracked other regional banks before the opening bell. Zions Bancorp is down 10%, Comerica fell 7%, and KeyCorp slid 5%.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.